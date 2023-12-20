DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County HazMat Team is getting much-needed grant funding. That money helps pay for new gear to keep crews safe in the field.

The grant is nearly $20,000, and that goes a long way. Chief Robert Hill said the HazMat team relies on grants like this one to make sure they can do their job successfully and safely.

The team responds to a wide range of issues, and each one requires something different.

“It’s very important for our safety and the community that we have the right gear for what we’re doing,” Hill said.

That can be expensive. Hill said protective gear is good for 10 years and needs to be replaced on time.

“Heaven forbid we would have an accident or something like that and someone was using gear that was out of date. That could be a liability,” he said.

The HazMat team is funded by chemical fees from reporting facilities across the county, but Hill said that does not cover everything.

“Those fees were established back in 1990. And so, you know, with inflation and things like that, all rising costs, that really forces us to look for other sources of funding,” he said.

The HazMat team relies on grants. Recently, they received $18,899 from the national pipeline company Energy Transfer. The company’s First Responder Fund focuses on these grants.

“It’s just a great program, great partnership opportunities for us to help the folks who are vitally important to the communities where we operate, our first responders,” said Josh Snyder, public government affairs for Energy Transfer.

The HazMat team used the money to buy five sets of protective gear, mainly for fighting fires. Hill said this grant frees up money in their budget for other necessary equipment like radios and chemical testing equipment

“$20,000 may seem like nothing to a lot of people. But for us, when our budget is what it is, we greatly rely on that,” he said. “So when somebody like Energy Transfer helps us out, this is tremendous for the long-term success of our team.”

The team is also getting ready to replace the suits they use to respond to hazardous chemical incidents. That will cost between $12,000 to $20,000.