DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The Housing Choice voucher program lottery waitlist is now open for those looking for Section 8 housing.

“We are in a world where people need more affordable housing,” said Lean Eppinger, Executive Director, of Dauphin County Housing Authority.

Dauphin County Housing is reopening the waitlist for the housing choice voucher program, after closing the list more than a decade ago.

“I always recommend that if people need housing, they should apply to anything open that is their best and fastest chance of getting housing,” said Eppinger.

In 2009, the housing authority received more than 10,000 applications, hence the long wait, but this year- they are doing things differently- by using a lottery waitlist.

“We wanted to be as equitable as possible by making it this lottery system, so it doesn’t matter if you were the first one to apply or the last one to apply you have the same chance of getting on the waitlist,” said Eppinger

Currently, Dauphin County Housing Authority operates more than 700 units of public housing, and this year they are only accepting 1000 people for the waitlist.

“We know it took more than 90 days to find a unit in the past pre pandemic it took closer to 15 to 20 days to find a new unit so we can tell that things are taking longer and that’s just due to the increased need but also the decreased availability of the unit,” said Eppinger.

The last day to apply is Thursday, and those selected will be notified as early as next week. For more information visit the Rental Assistance Program — Housing Authority of the County of Dauphin (dauphinhousing.org)