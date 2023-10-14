HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested after police were called to a report of a disturbance at a Dauphin County apartment complex on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

According to the Highsipre Borough Police Department, at around 2 p.m., officers responded to the Highspire Apartments for a report of a disturbance.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officers were then told that a man, who was identified as 26-year-old William Sanford, allegedly harassed, physically assaulted, and terrorized other tenants in the hallways of the apartment building.

Police then said that Sanford was later arrested as the result of an investigation and charged with simple assault and terroristic threats.