(WHTM)– A man who was wanted on charges of rape and indecent assault of a minor in Dauphin County was killed in a lawn mower accident, according to the coroner.

The Elbert County Coroner’s Office confirmed that William Gaudette III, 78, died after his lawnmower rolled over in September. His cause of death is from blunt force trauma.

Gaudette was charged with statutory rapes that happened in 2020-2021, indecent assaults, and victim intimidation of a minor, online court records show. He was charged by State Police in Harrisburg in October 2021.

In March, Gaudette was named one of PSP Harrisburg’s most wanted.