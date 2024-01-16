DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Dauphin County is getting its own Monopoly board.

The Monopoly man visited the state capitol to collect suggestions from residents about which landmarks they wanted to see on a special Dauphin County edition of the board game.

The sales team says it wants this to be a community effort.

“Just the amount of excitement we received from there potentially being a Dauphin County Monopoly board was enough for us to say, yeah we’re going to Central Pennsylvania, we have to do it,” sales executive for Top Trumps USA John Marano said. “I want to make sure we get representation of everything that makes this county special.”

The Dauphin County Monopoly game is expected to be released this fall.