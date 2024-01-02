DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Counties across the Midstate are swearing-in newcomers, and welcoming back long time leaders.

The swearing-in today in Dauphin County is making history.

The county will swear in Democrat Justin Douglas as a commissioner, giving the party control of the board for the first time in 100 years.

Douglas won the seat in one of the closest local races of the most recent election, winning with 22.93% of votes against Republican Chad Saylor, who had 22.77%. The difference was 0.16%.

Saylor ended up conceding in November and Dauphin County Commissioners Mike Pries, a Republican, and George Hartwick, a Democrat, both won their bids for another term in the election.

With Douglas now on the board, there will be two Democrats and one Republican, giving the Democrats control.

The three-member board will now continue to oversee 40 county departments, after taking an oath.

Douglas took that oath Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. in Conewago Township. There will also be county-wide ceremonies later today.