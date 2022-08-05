HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police are investigating an incident that they are calling a suspicious death.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, police were dispatched to the 100 block of Evergreen Street for a report of a man who had died.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the man who was dead inside the residence. An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.