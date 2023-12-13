(WHTM) – Dinosaurs were featured in the State Capitol on Wednesday; at least some of their bones. There was a femur from the Cretaceous period dinosaur Tyrannosaurus Rex.

There was a femur of the Diplodocus, from the late Jurassic period, and there were two upper leg bones that were brought by Prehistoric Journeys in Sunbury.

Barry James of Prehistoric Journeys said, “to be able to bring fossils and stuff to our schools, and our universities, but bring it here for the children to see it, you’ll see when they touch that bone, the expression on their face, they’re so happy and thrilled, ‘this is a real dinosaur I’m touching.”

The Diplodocus femur is almost six feet tall and the T-rex femur is 51 inches.