HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – This week in Harrisburg there will be several dog shows.

The first one is happening on Wednesday at the Pa. Farm Show Complex.

The Harrisburg, Lebanon County, and Mason and Dixon Kennel Clubs are hosting a blue and gray cluster shows through Sunday, April 16. Around 1,600 dogs are expected to compete.

Sandy Rolenaitis, show chairperson for the Harrisburg Kennel Club said, “If you really want to see the breed you don’t see much of they are here or the breeds that are very popular they are here in abundance and you get to talk to people about what they are and what they’re used for and what their purpose is.”

Many vendors are selling dog-related products. Admission is $5 and parking is free.