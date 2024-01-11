LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Dollar General recently relocated and was updated into a new “DG Market” in Harrisburg.

According to Dollar General, their store in Linglestown, located at 600 North Mountain in Suite C was officially relocated and updated back in the Fall of 2023. The store was transformed into the company’s new DG Market store and it now occupies Suite A at the Clermont Plaza Shopping Mall.

New DG Market at Clermont Plaza

The newly updated store now offers an updated interior, expanded produce selection, additional refrigerated and frozen foods, dairy products, and a lot more. These new offerings will also be joined by an assortment of meats and the store’s general merchandise that customers are accustomed to.

“We are excited to provide Linglestown residents with our new DG Market format and look forward to welcoming customers to our recently relocated location,” Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development said. “At Dollar General, we are committed to serving our customers with a pleasant shopping experience and strive to be a good corporate citizen. The new DG Market format aims to provide the Linglestown community with an updated design and closer access to fresh foods and a convenient location to purchase the items they want and need at everyday low prices. We hope our customers will enjoy the new store.”

The new Linglestown DG Market’s hours of operation are:

Mondays – Sundays // 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Currently, the new store has several available positions and if you are interested in applying, you can click here.

According to Dollar General, they were first founded in 1939 and currently have approximately 19,488 stores.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.