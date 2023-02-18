HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Justice House of Hope held a fundraiser on Saturday in Harrisburg.

The non-profit organization hopes to raise money so it can build a safe house for women and children who are victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Saturday’s gala featured keynote speakers who shared their stories.

“There’s not enough of us. I’m an advocate, I went through it, I was trafficked when I was younger, so there are not enough people talking about and the more we talk about it the sooner we’ll put a stop to it. I feel like it’s a very uncomfortable topic, but the more we make it a normalized topic to our youth with we can make a difference here. because it really only takes one person.” co-host for the Justice House of Hope event Anastasia Byler said.

The organization currently helps over 100 human trafficking and homeless clients weekly.