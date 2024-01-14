HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The high winds on Sunday have caused tree damage, power outages, and even a roof to come off a building in Dauphin County.

In Harrisburg, a tree came down and blocked a road. According to 511pa.com, the downed tree was on Elmerton Avenue, near North Cameron Street and Crooked Hill Road. All lanes were closed because of the fallen tree.

In Penbrook, a large portion of a roof came off a structure near the intersection of Sunrise Street and South 28th Street. Officials say no one was injured and there is a secondary roof under the one that blew off.

The wind advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. for the entire Midstate.