HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens in Harrisburg rallying for Palestine outside the governor’s mansion on Saturday.

This is just one of many rallies that have taken place over the past two months.

Organizers and participants have been calling on elected officials to do more to support Palestine.

On Saturday they placed hundreds of flags along Front Street to honor the Palestinians lost.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Nobody is listening to us, and as the number of people are killed increases, we wanted to honor them,” said Nabila Taha, who helped organize the rally. “We can’t believe this is happening in 2023 and the world is silent.”

According to the Hamas Run Health Ministry, 22,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began nearly three months ago.