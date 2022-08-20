HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was cited for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 283 North.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), On Aug. 19 around 3:08 p.m., troopers from PSP Harrisburg were advised that an involved party pointed a handgun at another driver while on the Interstate.

Both parties were contacted and interviews were completed. The suspect, 37-year-old Dalton Bechtel of Harrisburg, was in possession of a handgun and was brought back to PSP in Harrisburg.

Bechtel was then processed and released on charges of simple assault by physical menace and harassment charges with advisement of the district attorney’s office.