HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An early morning fire caused heavy damage to a home in Harrisburg on Friday.

According to fire officials, the fire started around 3 a.m. Friday morning on the 2700 block of North 6th Street. Fire crews tell abc27 that five adults and three children were inside and all of them made it out of the home safely.

The deputy chief also stated that the fire started in the back of the home on the ground level, and quickly spread to other parts of the home. Crews say there is heavy damage on the first, second, and third floors.

Fire crews believe that the cause of the fire was electrical in nature.

Crews have cleared the scene and all roads near the fire have been reopened.