HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Hundreds made their way to Harrisburg’s Saint Patrick’s Cathedral for Easter Mass today.

Celebrating the central mystery of the Christian faith when Jesus Rose from the dead.

Bishop Ronald Gainer of the Diocese of Harrisburg saying that today is about unity, harmony, and a time to come together.

“This really is the heart, the very core of our Christian Faith, so Christians throughout the world gather as we did here in the Cathedral in Harrisburg to give glory to God and thank him for our participation in that life, and it’s not only the new life of Jesus risen from the dead, but a life that we all share through the sacrament of baptism,” said Bishop Gainer.

Services were also held Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for holy week.