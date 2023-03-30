HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Eastern Alpaca Jamboree will be coming to the PA Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg from March 31 to April 2.

According to the Alpaca Show Management Show Services, Empire Alpaca Association, and Pennsylvania Alpaca Owners and Breeders Association, the show will be a combination of multiple shows.

The North American Alpaca Show, Empire Spring Show, and PAOBA Breeders Showcase will be coming together to feature more than 300 alpacas from 85 farms in 18 states.

Alpacas will be featured in a show ring competition, where they are judged by judges from Australia, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

You’ll also be able to purchase items crafted from alpaca fur, including clothes and home goods. Artwork, stuffed animals, and more will also be available for purchase.

There will even be an alpaca costume contest on April 1, where you’ll get to witness alpacas in costumes.

The hours are as follows:

Friday, March 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission to the event is free.