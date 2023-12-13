HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Due to the fire at the vacant Wiliam Penn High School that occurred on Monday, Dec. 11, an emergency declaration has been issued by the City of Harrisburg.

The emergency declaration will be used to demolish the part of the building that had the automotive and welding instructional programs.

According to the release, this is due to the area having heavy damage because of the fire.

The William Penn Community Task Force is still set to make formal recommendations for the future of the property on Jan. 18, 2024, with another presentation at a school board meeting on Jan. 23, 2024.