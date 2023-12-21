PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A former airline employee at Harrisburg International Airport is accused of making threats to his former boss about shooting police if he was fired, according to State Police in Newport.

Kenneth Bair, 56, of Marysville, said he was going to “shoot police” and it “was going to be seen on news media,” over the phone to to his boss at HIA Wednesday, the criminal complaint states.

State Police say they got a report from HIA Police that Bair made the threat just after 5:30 p.m. and were able to get his former boss’ contact information. During the interview with Bair’s ex-boss, Troopers say they learned that the two had a phone conversation regarding a recent arrest and suspension for Bair.

When asked about the seriousness of Bair’s threat, his ex-boss said that he took it seriously and that Bair was going to be terminated the next day at 10 a.m., his former boss told Troopers.

Bair faces a misdemeanor charge of making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another.

Bair is currently locked up in Perry County Prison with cash bail set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 2

Police did not say which airline Bair worked for prior to his termination.