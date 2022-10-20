HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM) — One of the most popular events for the City of Harrisburg is returning this weekend.

Family Fishing day will begin on Saturday, Oct 22 at 9 a.m. at Italian Lake. The annual event offers families a rare chance to fish in an urban setting and allows an opportunity for citizens to learn how to fish.

“We want to offer everyone in the city the same opportunities as anyone else,” said Dave Baker, Director of Parks and Recreation. “We are grateful to be able to partner with so many wonderful organizations to bring our residents this exciting and educational family-based event.”

Check-in at Italian Lake begins at 9 a.m., followed at 9:30 a.m. by a quick fishing tutorial by Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission experts. Then, at 10 a.m., it’s time to cast out a line and enjoy fishing time at the lake until noon.

Pre-registration is suggested by clicking here. The deadline is on Friday, Oct 21. All participants must attend an education program at 9:30 a.m.

Equipment will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, said Baker, so please register ahead of time and arrive early. Bring your own fishing equipment if possible. Bait will be provided, and the lake will be pre-stocked with fish.

Parking is available on 3rd and Division Streets. There is no parking permitted along Parkside Lane or within the Italian Lake area.