SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police held its final hero run at Harrisburg Mall on Sunday.

This was the 10th year for the event. Thanks to runners and sponsors, more than $170,000 was raised to support the department’s K-9 unit, as well as other non-profits that serve veterans and the families of fallen officers.

Participants dressed up as their favorite superheroes and ran the course. The Police department thanks all who have taken part in making this event a success.

“We had an explosion of numbers so to speak of people who came out here and that this is the last year for it. Which really meant a lot to us because it obviously showed that they really cared and it’s been a special event for them to attend too,” said Cpl. Brandon Pokrop.

Swatara Township also introduced its newest K9 named Soul. abc27’s Valerie Pritchett served as emcee and abc27 was also a media sponsor for the event.