HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Part of the historic Broad Street Market in Harrisburg was destroyed in an early morning fire.

Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline told abc27 the call came in around 12:57 a.m. It’s unclear how the fire started.

The rear of the second building is destroyed. That’s the structure that sits closest to 6th Street. The other half of the market was able to be saved thanks to quick action from firefighters.

No one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported.

The building dates back to 1860 and has the distinction of being the oldest continuously operated market house in the United States. It is home to nearly 40 vendors.

People gathered at the scene of the fire overnight, visibly upset by the loss. Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams was also on the scene, saying it will be a priority to hopefully rebuild that portion of the market.

Fire officials say the fire was difficult to control and they used a drone to make sure all hot spots were extinguished.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 on-air and online for updates.