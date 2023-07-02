HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews were on the scene of a house fire in Harrisburg on Sunday, July 2.

Firefighters say it happened in the 1900 block of Boas Street and say the fire was caused by an extension cord. The damage is mostly on the third floor of the structure. Fire crews were able to get the fire under control in 15 minutes

“Everybody got out safely. Smoke detectors activated correctly, and they notified the occupants who called 911. So everything worked as it should,” Deputy Fire Chief Glenn Sattizahn of Harrisburg Bureau of Fire said.

The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.