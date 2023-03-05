HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews in Harrisburg were on the scene of a fire during the late evening hours of Saturday, March 4.

According to Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Station #2, crews were dispatched to the 2600 block of Lexington Street just before midnight for a reported outside fire. Additional calls were then made reporting that the house may have caught fire.

When crews arrived on the scene, they encountered fire on the first floor in the middle of the row of homes. The fire then spread to the second story of the structure.

Fire crews were on the scene for around two hours.

No word on the cause of the and if any injuries as a result of the fire.