HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews were called to the old William Penn High School building during the morning hours of Tuesday, April 4.

The fire occurred in the area of Division Street and North 5th Street, at the former high school, which has been vacant for years.

According to the fire chief, a Harrisburg Police officer was patrolling the Italian Lake part of the city, and noticed smoke. The chief also said that the fire took place in the basement, where a pile of tires and rubbish were set on fire.

“It puts my firemen at risk, just by coming here and the job we are doing, it puts them at risk. It is just a callous act that quite frankly is unnecessary,” Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline said.

The chief says the tires and rubbish were smoky, which made the fire difficult to put out. However, they were able to extinguish the fire after opening some of the windows to let the fresh air in.