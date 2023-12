HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg held its first-ever winter wonderland event on Saturday.

It took place in the MLK building downtown. There was food, toys, and crafts, all to help celebrate the holiday season.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mayor Wadna Williams (D-Harrisburg) said, “We’re gonna continue to do this every year, every Christmas. It’s to give back to the community and also for them to come out and enjoy the holidays.”

The event wrapped up around 2 p.m. Saturday.