HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An athletic shoe and apparel store, called Fleet Feet opened its now second location in Central Pennsylvania this past week.

The athletic shoe and apparel franchise, owned by Fred and Shelby Joslyn, first opened its doors to customers back in 2015 in Mechanicsburg, at 6416 Carlisle Pike. Now eight years later, the two owners officially opened their second location.

Fleet Feet offers a wide range of men’s and women’s athletic shoes and apparel, however what makes them stand out from the pack the most is how they find the perfect shoe for you.

“Fleet Feet helps runners, walkers and fitness enthusiasts of all abilities find the best fitting shoe,” stated a previous press release by commercial real-estate firm Levin Management Corporation. “Fleet Feet’s 3D foot scanning technology ensures the perfect footwear and fit.”

The new 2,700 square foot Fleet Feet is located inside the High Pointe Commons Shopping Plaza at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. The store front is located right next to Harrisburg’s Orange Theory Fitness.

Both of Fleet Feet’s Mechanicsburg and Harrisburg location’s hours of operation are:

Mondays – Fridays // 10a.m. to 7p.m.

Saturdays // 10a.m. to 6p.m.

Sundays // 12p.m. to 4p.m.

“Serving our community and creating a memorable retail experience will remain our core focus,” Fleet Feet said in a press release. “We’re excited to be more accessible to many of our customers and to meet more people that we can help.”

According to Fleet Feet, the new location had its opening date on Thursday, Feb. 9 and will hold a grand opening event on Feb. 25.