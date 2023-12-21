(WHTM)– It’s the busiest day of the entire Christmas and New Year’s travel period.

At Harrisburg International Airport it is so far, so good. When abc27 News visited earlier the only flights not scheduled to arrive exactly on time were early.

One woman who started her day in Dayton, Ohio, and connected in Philadelphia on her way to Harrisburg said she was worried things would be much worse.

“I did,” Suzi Brown said. “I thought it was going to be too busy, but they had it pretty scheduled. It was pretty good.”

“Everything is on time today,” Gloria McGuffey said. “It’s supposed to be better to drive, but I’m afraid of snow. I said – I’m gonna fly, but it’s – everything is awesome.”

Airport leaders say to make things “easy” on yourself get to HIA two hours before you fly if you’re parking in the cheaper long-term lot. Or 90 minutes if you’re parking in the garage or getting dropped off.