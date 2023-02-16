HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced on Thursday, Feb, 16 that a former corrections officer of the Dauphin County Prison was sentenced after they accepted a bribe to smuggle a cell phone into the prison.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 27-year-old Addie Reid was a correctional officer at the prison when he was caught in an undercover sting operation conducted by local and federal law enforcement.

On Sept. 13, 2019, Reid accepted $2,000 cash from an undercover officer who was pretending to be a family member of an inmate who wanted a cellphone smuggled into the prison. After he accepted the cash, police then arrested Reid.

In April 2022, Reid entered a guilty plea to the federal offense of using means in interstate communication to commit the crime of robbery.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.