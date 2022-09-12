HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Harrisburg City Councilman Brad Koplinski was sentenced Monday to 14-30 months in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges in June, according to prosecutor Jennifer Gettle.

In addition to the time in a state correctional institution, Koplinski was also sentenced to a consecutive period of five years of probation, Gettle said.

During sentencing, Gettle said, Koplinski spoke of a 12-step program he is working through to address his “deviant addiction.”

Koplinski pleaded guilty to 15 counts of felony child pornography in June. Prior to that, searches of Koplinski’s laptop and flash drives found 15 images of apparent child pornography and 32 images of child erotica, according to a 2020 criminal complaint.

Koplinski, a Cumberland County attorney, was temporarily suspended by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in August of this year.

Koplinski was a city council member for eight years. In 2014, he unsuccessfully ran for lieutenant governor.

In 2016, he faced other legal challenges when he was arrested in Philadelphia for allegedly entering an unauthorized area in the Pennsylvania Convention Center and taking items including parking passes and food vouchers.

Koplinski will report to prison on Sept. 19, according to Gettle.

“The Commonwealth believes this state sentence will serve as a deterrent to others who choose to engage in these types of crimes,” Gettle said.