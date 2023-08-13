HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police say they are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred during the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 13.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, the first shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. in the area of North 3rd and Herr Streets. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he was then transported to a hospital where they say he is in stable condition.

Police then said that a second shooting occurred at 3:15 a.m. Officers responded to the area of North 2nd and Cranberry Streets for a report that shots were fired and people were struck. When officers arrived on the scene they located a man who suffered a gunshot wound.

Police say the man was then transported to the hospital for treatment. Officers then said that around the same time, they were alerted that two additional gunshot victims had arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle.

Officers say they were able to make contact with the two additional victims. All three are expected to recover, according to police.

An investigation into these two shootings is ongoing. Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police Bureau, at 717-558-6900.