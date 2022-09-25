HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Four adults were shot at an after-hours party early Sunday morning in Harrisburg, according to Harrisburg Communications Director Matt Maisel and Harrisburg Police.

The shooting happened around the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street around 3 a.m. When police arrived, officers found multiple shell casings and a large number of people at the location.

An investigation was initiated and it was determined that a party was being held at the location on Woodlawn Street. Police have said that an altercation took place and shots were fired during the incident.

Police have said that the condition of those who were shot range from non-life threatening injuries to some of the victims being critically injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900