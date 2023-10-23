DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Prep work is now underway for a massive, four-year project on I-83 in Dauphin County.

New signs started going up Monday in the northbound lanes from Harrisburg’s South Bridge to the Eisenhower Boulevard Interchange.

Next week, PennDOT will work in the nighttime hours to install a barrier employees will work behind on the northbound shoulder. They’ll also be doing utility and other prep work in the Cameron Street area.

Over the next four years, crews will widen and re-build parts of I-83 and will build new bridges at 19th and 29th Streets. There will also be a whole new interchange at Cameron Street and more.

“I think for the next few months the impacts should be minimal, however, starting next year, the next construction season, through the length of this project, there’s going to be some significant impacts,” PennDOT spokesperson Dave Thompson said.

The project is expected to be finished sometime in 2027.