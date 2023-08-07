HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Exercise without the strain and the sweat. Monday’s hometown heroes accomplish both in the water.

For the eighth summer in a row, the Jackson Lick pool in Harrisburg holds a free Aqua Zumba class every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. during the summer.

Adults are invited to take part and the routines are easy and fun to learn. But exercise is just one of the reasons why people keep coming back each weekend.

“It’s such a blessing to be in the fellowship of sisters and brothers up here, and we get in a good workout,” participant Marian Crosson said.

“They inspire us to work out and to continue to work out even outside of the pool, participant Bobbijo Mims said.

“We have a lot of people that cannot stand or do exercises where they are standing because it takes a toll on their knees, so this is good for your back and for your knees,” Aqua Zumba instructor Patricia Washington said.

“It has me more awareness of what I can do. I am of the age where this is so important,” Anique Gunning said.

The class continues every Saturday until Sept. 2.