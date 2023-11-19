HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There was another free holiday meal in Harrisburg today. This time at Crawdaddy’s restaurant.

It was hosted by the nonprofit “Blessed to Five” and the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity. The two joined forces to give back to the community and help those who need it the most.

Merrick Green of PHI BETA SIGMA Fraternity Inc. said, “We’re living through some tough times right now. Inflation is up, prices of food are skyrocketing, and houses are skyrocketing so the little things count and the more little things you can add up become a big thing and we feel like this is like one of the little things we can do to help somebody in our community that may need a little bit of help.”

This was part of the organization’s annual give-back program and sock drive.