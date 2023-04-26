HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fun and popular family event is making its way back to Reservoir Park in Harrisburg.

Free Movie Fridays are returning to the park’s bandshell and will feature eight family-friendly films, which will start on June 30 with Encanto.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The city provides movie nights at no cost to the public and will include refreshments which will be available until they are gone. The films are planned to be shown around sunset, or after 8 p.m. through the summer months. The city urges parents to arrive early to get a parking spot, as the new playground is expected to attract more traffic.

Families are invited to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets, as the movies will project onto a big screen in the bandshell.

According to the city, the movie schedule is the following:

June 30 – Encanto

July 7 – Remember The Titans

July 14 – Clifford

July 21 – Spider-Man Into The Spiderverse

July 28 – Space Jam: A New Legacy

August 4 – Annie

August 11 – Minions

August 18 – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The city encourages checking the City of Harrisburg’s social media channels when it comes to decisions regarding rainouts or inclement weather.