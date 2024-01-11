DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Dauphin County community is saying goodbye to its longtime fire chief who passed away last week.

It is a day for remembrance here at Prince of Peace in Steelton for Steelton Fire Chief Eugene Vance III who passed away on Jan. 2 at the age of 70.

On Thursday family members, friends and the community are saying their goodbyes.

He dedicated over 50 years of service to the community, starting at age 18 when he served at the former Baldwin Hose Company Number 4. He worked his way up through the ranks and in 1998 he became the Steelton Fire Chief. He briefly retired in 2012 but returned as chief four years later.

On Thursday the church was filled and an overflow room with a live stream was made available for more people to attend.