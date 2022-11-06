HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fur Ball Gala and Auction was held on Saturday evening at the Hilton in Harrisburg to benefit the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area.

Volunteers and staff were honored for all their hard work and dedication. There was a silent auction and money raised supports the mission of the humane society.

Volunteers have donated 10,000+ hours, however, financial assistance is always needed for programs, such as Safe Haven.

“Only 15% of domestic violence shelters across the nation accept pets with people. So, men and women are put in an awkward situation, where they need to seek a safe place to live but they have to make a difficult choice of ‘what am I going to do with my animals and do I need to give them up.’ So, programs like ours allow those individuals to bring their animals to a participating shelter and get that free housing, so they can kind of focus on what they need to be focusing on,” Executive Director of the Humane Society Amy Kanuas said.

abc27 served as a media sponsor, and abc27’s Valerie Pritchett emceed the event.