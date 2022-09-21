HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Addiction treatment groups and state officials came together to celebrate recovery on Wednesday. Advocates said it was about spreading a message of hope and reminding people that recovery is possible for everyone.

While people continue to remember the lives lost to addiction, on Wednesday people shared success stories, celebrating every day of their own or their loved one’s recovery.

Advocates are also making progress in the legislature. A bill to make fentanyl test strips legal advanced to the full Senate on Tuesday. Advocates say allowing people to buy these test strips is a crucial step toward saving lives with fentanyl appearing in more drugs.

“Folks think they’re taking one thing, but instead they’re getting something mixed with fentanyl. This is a way to test that and be safer. People who use drugs do not all want to die,” said Carla Sofronski, executive director of the Pennsylvania Harm Reduction Network.

Advocates said they also met with state lawmakers on Wednesday. They are pushing for more legislation to keep people struggling with substance use disorders safe.