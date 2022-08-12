(WHTM) — Local, national, and international musicians are uniting in Harrisburg for a benefit concert for the people of Ukraine.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Glory to Ukraine will feature singers, pianists, and string musicians all to raise money for the U.S – Ukraine Foundation which works to help refugees find food, shelter, medical treatment, and other basic needs. We spoke with Ukrainian cellist Tetyana Pyatovolenko about the event.