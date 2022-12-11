HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf and the First Lady invited the public for a holiday open house at the Governor’s Residence on Sunday.

The open house was held in conjunction with the history of the Harrisburg Associations Annual Candlelight House Tour. Entertainment was provided by volunteers in the State Dining Room on the Grand Hall Steps.

“This is what Mrs. Wolf likes to call it. This is your house. So, come see your house. Get some cookies and hot chocolate. And get to see the work that was put in by all of our local decorators,” Governor’s Residence Manager Juli Bossert said.

If you missed the event on Sunday, holiday tours will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Dec. 19 through Dec. 23.