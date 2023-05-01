HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In April, there was significant progress in the fight for women at high risk of breast cancer. On Monday, another step will be taken in that battle as Governor Josh Shapiro is set to sign historic legislation into law.

Senate Bill 8 is great news for women at high risk of breast cancer. Governor Shaprio is expected to sign off on it. Back in April, the house voted unanimously to pass the legislation that requires insurance companies to pay for preventative care such as genetic testing, MRIs, and ultrasounds for women at high risk of breast cancer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Those who fought for the legislation say not only will it save lives, but it will also save money because the earlier you are diagnosed, the easier and less expensive treatment is.

The Senate had already passed the bill, which means it is now in the hands of the governor who is expected to sign it.

The changes in coverage will not take effect until next year, but the breast cancer coalition says they will now get to work on making sure all women know about them.