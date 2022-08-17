HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As part of the Starbucks Foundation’s Neighborhood Grants program, the YWCA of Greater Harrisburg was selected to receive $1,000 on Aug 17.

The grant is thanks in part to a nomination from a local Starbucks partner or employee who recognized the work of the YWCA in Harrisburg and the surrounding areas.

“The support we receive from foundations, our partners and our community allows us to continue our work every day and really strive toward creating a just community for all where each and every one of us has equal access and a life of dignity,” CEO Mary Quinn said.

The YWCA Greater Harrisbrugs strives to be a driving force that transforms lives while working to create a just community for all. The programs and services they offer are designed by identifying barriers and seeking solutions to them.

“Every day, our partners (employees) support the communities and neighborhoods that our stores are a part of. We’re committed to making each community stronger by listening to our partners, who know their neighborhoods best,” Aldrinana Leung, acting executive director of The Starbucks Foundation said. “This year, we saw the largest number of Neighborhood Grants nominations to date and The Starbucks Foundation is humbled to be able to support the people and organizations that make our communities better.”

The YWCA is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women and stand up for social justice. The combined network of YWCA associations impacts 25 million people worldwide.