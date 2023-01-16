HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Volunteers on Monday were cleaning up the Mulberry Street Bridge encampment, which Harrisburg city officials called a public safety hazard, telling unhoused individuals there that they need to move out by this Thursday.

The cleanup effort was organized by the Belong Collective, a faith-based group, to help address some of the health and safety concerns the city indicated last week, including a rat infestation and a spike in criminal activity.

The group has also started a petition asking city officials to reconsider the decision to vacate the encampment.

Volunteers spent the morning cleaning up trash and food waste, filling dozens of massive garbage bags. They say they recognize that these piles of trash do create a health hazard, but they say evicting people isn’t the answer.

An organizer said he thinks the city made this decision without consulting nonprofits or city residents and without considering more creative solutions like a community cleanup effort.

“The particular outcome would be for them to reconsider their decision to displace this community and instead partner with the nonprofit organizations and the citizens of this city to ultimately remedy the problems that exist here,” said Beyond Collective Founder Justin Douglas.

“We feel like we live in a community that cares about people and that would show up if given the opportunity,” Douglas continued.

Douglas said the city has found a place to relocate people from the Mulberry Street Bridge encampment who want that help. City officials said they won’t publicize that location in order to protect residents.

Douglas says the new location is possibly worse and isolates people from resources.

The city addressed some criticism of the decision to require people to move out of the encampment last week, saying their focus is the safety of the people living there.

Nonprofits that have spoken with those people say there are real problems in the encampment, but they are uncomfortable with the timeline determined by the city that gives people one week to leave.