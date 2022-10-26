HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Halloween is just a few days away and the City of Harrisburg celebrated the spooky season early on Wednesday evening.

Families made their way to Reservoir Park for the Halloween Bash at The Brownstone. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., those who attended could take part in yard games, pumpkin decorating, face painting, and a reptile zoo.

Kids up to the age of 15 were also able to participate in a competition.

“We have a selfie station for the kids. They can stand in front of something to take pictures. we have costume judging competitions for different age groups and different costume types. we even have dog costume judging events,” Harrisburg Parks and Recreation Director David Baker said.

The event was also attended by Harrisburg Police and Fire.