HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg announced on Thursday, March 23 that they will be accepting applications to establish a new civil service eligibility list for the position of Firefighter.

The city-states that once a person has been certified, the eligibility list will be good for two years.

The application period will be open from April 3 at 8 a.m. to May 12 at 4 p.m. A written exam will then be administered on Saturday, June 24 at 9 a.m. at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, located at 2701 North 3rd Street in Harrisburg.

To apply you need the following:

Be 19 years old by May 12, 2023.

Have a high school diploma, GED or equivalent.

Be a United States citizen

Possess a valid driver’s license that hasn’t been suspended and/or restored since May 12, 2023.

If interested you can pick up an application at the City Government Center. There is a $50 fee to file the application and waivers are available based on income.