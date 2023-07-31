HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — All of us want reliable mail even if some of us live in homes that are a little more difficult to find than others.

“It’s difficult to find,” Stella Tittle said.

Including for us (abc27 News) when we showed up.

“There’s three homes on a hill,” Tittle said.

But that’s not new.

“I’ve lived here, actually, since 1963,” Tittle said.

Tittle, and somehow, the mail always found its way into her mailbox.

“They were seasoned carriers who had been carrying the mail here for years,” Tittle said. “And then they retired.”

During the pandemic, and then?

“I don’t know how much mail I lost actually, over time, but when I started to track it through informed mail, I could literally see the mail that was never getting to me,” Tittle said.

Not junk mail.

“Prescription drugs,” Tittle said. “My information from my doctors – I need confirmations they send me. I haven’t been getting those things. I have mail that has been returned to friends, family, businesses that say return to sender. Not deliverable as addressed literally right where we’re standing? Right, where we’re standing! And the one underneath that says it.”

She says she has complained numerous times.

“They’re very apologetic,” Tittle said. “They’re going to ensure that it’s taken care of. Young man, very nice young ladies, very nice, cordial, you know, but it doesn’t happen.”

So she called us. We got involved and within hours…

“I had two U.S. postal employees come to my home,” Tittle said “They introduced me to who they said was going to be my permanent carrier. And the gentleman who was doing the investigation, he also indicated who that he would be on any issue.”

We’ll stay on the case too, but for now, how does Stella Tittle feel?

“I feel a lot better because I’m talking to abc news and I know one way or another it will get resolved,” Tittle said.

Tittle knows more about how all this works than she ever wished to know. But because of that she does have some advice for the rest of us.

She says to sign up for informed delivery, that’s where you get the email from the postal service with images of the envelopes that are supposed to show up for you each day. One way of knowing if you’re missing something.