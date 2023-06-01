HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Harrisburg-based retailer recently announced that it will be closing its storefront location after more than three decades of operation.

The long-time Ideas and Objects, which is a unique retail shop in Harrisburg, first opened its storefront back in 1987. The now three-decade-old business has been located at 11 North Third Street in Harrisburg ever since its inception.

The owner recently announced on Facebook that Saturday, May 27 would be their last day of operation, saying in a post: “Last day to shop in our little shop of wonders in Strawberry Square.”

Ideas and Objects offers a wide inventory of various unique retail items, such as:

Clothing

Accessories

Gifts

Jewelry and a lot more!

According to Ideas and Objects, they will continue to operate their online store following their brick-and-mortar storefronts closure.

To view the Ideas and Objects online store, you can click here.