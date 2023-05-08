HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg-based vintage retailer announced that it will be relocating to a new Harrisburg storefront in the near future.

The Midtown Dandy & Stash Vintage is owned and operated by partners Andrew Kintzi and Anela Selkowitz. According to South of the Market (SoMa), the vintage retailer is most known for offering vintage clothing and household goods as well.

Additionally, Midtown Dandy & Stash Vintage also has a new venture called “Found Collab”, which promotes reuse and discovery by bringing together curators, artists, and small-batch makers nationwide. These offerings will include more vintage clothing and houseware in addition to:

Greeting cards

Unique gifts and “hand-made”

Harrisburg specific items

Local coffee and teas

Body care and art related

Up-cycled and Hand dyed clothing

One-of-a-kind items

“We are very much looking forward to this new venture and the challenges and opportunities a

bigger space will allow us. Our goal is to create a destination to help improve Harrisburg and our

community, not just to sell vintage clothes. We will support other creatives, provide a comfortable, humble, and novel atmosphere for people to spend some time and find something they love, as well as host art shows, a music night, or offer a workshop, all under the same roof,” Kintzi and Selkowitz said.

The vintage retailer is currently located at 11 South 3rd Street, but will soon be relocating down the block to 25 South 3rd Street, according to SoMa. The new space will significantly increase the retailer’s floor space and allow the owners to increase the goods that they currently offer.

According to Midtown Dandy & Stash Vintage’s Facebook, their hours of operation are:

Thursdays – Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

abc27 reached out to Midtown Dandy & Stash Vintage for comment but did not hear back at the time of this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.