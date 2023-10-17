HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Book Festival is kicking off this week for its 11th year.

The festival, hosted by the Midtown Scholar Bookstore, is scheduled to take place from October 18 to October 22. Organizers say the goal of the festival is to celebrate “the power of literature and its unique ability to unite, delight, and inspire.”

Featured authors in this year’s festival include Booker Prize-winning author George Saunders, NPR host Steve Inskeep, art historian Teju Cole, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen, world-renowned classicist Emily Wilson, and #1 New York Times bestselling authors Chloe Gong, Samantha Irby, Jenny Lawson, Raj Haldar, and Kate Baer.

Over the five days, organizers expect more than 10,000 visitors to the festival.

This year’s festival keynote address will be held at the Whitaker Center on Wednesday, October 18 at 8 p.m. The address will feature both George Saunders and the New Yorker’s Jia Tolentino.

Tickets for the keynote address can be purchased online by clicking here. The ticket will include a signed paperback copy of George Saunders’ Liberation Day.

Other notable festival events will include the outdoor tent sale and Children’s Day.

The outdoor tent sale will take place in the grass lot across from the bookstore located at 3rd and Verbeke. The tent sale will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on each day of the festival and will feature more than 20,000 used books.

Children’s Day is scheduled for October 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will include story time, face painting, book signings and a bookstore scavenger hunt with prizes.

All events except for the keynote address will be free.